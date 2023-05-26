Edelweiss Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,143.07 crore, up 400.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,143.07 crore in March 2023 up 400.05% from Rs. 428.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,305.40 crore in March 2023 up 578.94% from Rs. 339.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,350.21 crore in March 2023 up 470.34% from Rs. 412.07 crore in March 2022.

Edelweiss EPS has increased to Rs. 25.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.78 in March 2022.

Edelweiss shares closed at 65.90 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.45% returns over the last 6 months and 27.59% over the last 12 months.