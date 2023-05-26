English
    Edelweiss Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,143.07 crore, up 400.05% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Edelweiss Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,143.07 crore in March 2023 up 400.05% from Rs. 428.57 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,305.40 crore in March 2023 up 578.94% from Rs. 339.56 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,350.21 crore in March 2023 up 470.34% from Rs. 412.07 crore in March 2022.

    Edelweiss EPS has increased to Rs. 25.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.78 in March 2022.

    Edelweiss shares closed at 65.90 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.45% returns over the last 6 months and 27.59% over the last 12 months.

    Edelweiss Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,143.0782.27428.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,143.0782.27428.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.4615.42-53.45
    Depreciation0.120.100.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-1.13-7.601.53
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses89.3867.3868.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,039.246.97411.96
    Other Income310.85--0.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,350.096.97411.98
    Interest78.6579.4870.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,271.44-72.51341.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2,271.44-72.51341.39
    Tax-33.96-7.911.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,305.40-64.60339.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,305.40-64.60339.56
    Equity Share Capital89.8289.8289.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.27-0.723.78
    Diluted EPS25.26-0.723.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.27-0.723.78
    Diluted EPS25.26-0.723.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
