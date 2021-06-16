MARKET NEWS

Edelweiss Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 165.97 crore, up 306.99% Y-o-Y

June 16, 2021 / 12:11 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Edelweiss Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 165.97 crore in March 2021 up 306.99% from Rs. 40.78 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 837.48 crore in March 2021 up 49075.44% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 851.16 crore in March 2021 up 13462.01% from Rs. 6.37 crore in March 2020.

Edelweiss EPS has increased to Rs. 9.41 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2020.

Edelweiss shares closed at 74.00 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -1.27% returns over the last 6 months and 70.31% over the last 12 months.

Edelweiss Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations161.9662.3027.49
Other Operating Income4.016.7513.29
Total Income From Operations165.9769.0540.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost171.654.3934.87
Depreciation0.240.360.74
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies148.701.240.84
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses535.1024.5720.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-689.7238.49-15.88
Other Income1,540.64--8.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax850.9238.49-7.11
Interest41.5039.296.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax809.42-0.80-13.11
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax809.42-0.80-13.11
Tax-28.06-0.58-11.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities837.48-0.22-1.71
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period837.48-0.22-1.71
Equity Share Capital89.0993.4988.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.410.00-0.02
Diluted EPS9.37---0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.410.00-0.02
Diluted EPS9.37---0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Edelweiss #Edelweiss Financial Services #Finance - General #Results
first published: Jun 16, 2021 12:00 pm

