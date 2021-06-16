Edelweiss Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 165.97 crore, up 306.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 165.97 crore in March 2021 up 306.99% from Rs. 40.78 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 837.48 crore in March 2021 up 49075.44% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 851.16 crore in March 2021 up 13462.01% from Rs. 6.37 crore in March 2020.

Edelweiss EPS has increased to Rs. 9.41 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2020.

Edelweiss shares closed at 74.00 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -1.27% returns over the last 6 months and 70.31% over the last 12 months.