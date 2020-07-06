Edelweiss Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 40.78 crore, down 42.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Edelweiss Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 40.78 crore in March 2020 down 42.11% from Rs. 70.44 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2020 down 107.66% from Rs. 22.32 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.37 crore in March 2020 down 120.54% from Rs. 31.02 crore in March 2019.
Edelweiss shares closed at 60.60 on July 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -49.18% returns over the last 6 months and -64.15% over the last 12 months.
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.49
|-8.02
|70.44
|Other Operating Income
|13.29
|11.14
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|40.78
|3.12
|70.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|34.87
|13.36
|25.11
|Depreciation
|0.74
|0.74
|1.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.84
|-0.29
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.21
|8.77
|17.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.88
|-19.46
|26.79
|Other Income
|8.77
|3.01
|3.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.11
|-16.45
|30.00
|Interest
|6.00
|8.43
|4.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.11
|-24.88
|25.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.11
|-24.88
|25.18
|Tax
|-11.40
|-11.80
|2.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.71
|-13.08
|22.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.71
|-13.08
|22.32
|Equity Share Capital
|88.95
|93.42
|93.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.15
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.15
|0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.15
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.15
|0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 01:35 pm