Edelweiss Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 40.78 crore, down 42.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.78 crore in March 2020 down 42.11% from Rs. 70.44 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2020 down 107.66% from Rs. 22.32 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.37 crore in March 2020 down 120.54% from Rs. 31.02 crore in March 2019.

Edelweiss shares closed at 60.60 on July 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -49.18% returns over the last 6 months and -64.15% over the last 12 months.