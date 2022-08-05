 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Edelweiss Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.13 crore, up 19.93% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Edelweiss Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 127.13 crore in June 2022 up 19.93% from Rs. 106.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2022 down 98.27% from Rs. 71.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.28 crore in June 2022 down 21.01% from Rs. 106.70 crore in June 2021.

Edelweiss EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.80 in June 2021.

Edelweiss shares closed at 58.25 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.28% returns over the last 6 months and -40.98% over the last 12 months.

Edelweiss Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 127.13 428.57 106.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 127.13 428.57 106.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -15.01 -53.45 34.43
Depreciation 0.07 0.09 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -2.32 1.53 0.07
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.22 68.44 42.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.17 411.96 29.13
Other Income 0.04 0.02 77.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.21 411.98 106.62
Interest 78.20 70.59 35.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.01 341.39 71.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.01 341.39 71.61
Tax 4.77 1.83 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.24 339.56 71.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.24 339.56 71.61
Equity Share Capital 94.31 89.82 89.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 3.78 0.80
Diluted EPS 0.01 3.78 0.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 3.78 0.80
Diluted EPS 0.01 3.78 0.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

