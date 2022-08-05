Edelweiss Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.13 crore, up 19.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.13 crore in June 2022 up 19.93% from Rs. 106.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2022 down 98.27% from Rs. 71.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.28 crore in June 2022 down 21.01% from Rs. 106.70 crore in June 2021.

Edelweiss EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.80 in June 2021.

Edelweiss shares closed at 58.25 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.28% returns over the last 6 months and -40.98% over the last 12 months.