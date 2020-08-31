Edelweiss Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 68.09 crore, down 56.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.09 crore in June 2020 down 56.74% from Rs. 157.41 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 129.18 crore in June 2020 down 234.38% from Rs. 96.13 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 123.37 crore in June 2020 down 197.45% from Rs. 126.60 crore in June 2019.

Edelweiss shares closed at 84.25 on August 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.55% returns over the last 6 months and -29.02% over the last 12 months.