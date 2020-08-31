Edelweiss Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 68.09 crore, down 56.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Edelweiss Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 68.09 crore in June 2020 down 56.74% from Rs. 157.41 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 129.18 crore in June 2020 down 234.38% from Rs. 96.13 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 123.37 crore in June 2020 down 197.45% from Rs. 126.60 crore in June 2019.
Edelweiss shares closed at 84.25 on August 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.55% returns over the last 6 months and -29.02% over the last 12 months.
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|63.67
|27.49
|146.40
|Other Operating Income
|4.42
|13.29
|11.01
|Total Income From Operations
|68.09
|40.78
|157.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.72
|34.87
|16.00
|Depreciation
|0.38
|0.74
|0.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|46.19
|0.84
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|132.55
|20.21
|19.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-123.75
|-15.88
|121.42
|Other Income
|--
|8.77
|4.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-123.75
|-7.11
|125.74
|Interest
|3.65
|6.00
|9.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-127.40
|-13.11
|115.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-127.40
|-13.11
|115.88
|Tax
|1.78
|-11.40
|19.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-129.18
|-1.71
|96.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-129.18
|-1.71
|96.13
|Equity Share Capital
|93.46
|88.95
|93.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.45
|-0.02
|1.08
|Diluted EPS
|-1.45
|-0.02
|1.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.45
|-0.02
|1.08
|Diluted EPS
|-1.45
|-0.02
|1.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 10:11 am