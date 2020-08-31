172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|edelweiss-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-68-09-crore-down-56-74-y-o-y-5776231.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Edelweiss Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 68.09 crore, down 56.74% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Edelweiss Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 68.09 crore in June 2020 down 56.74% from Rs. 157.41 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 129.18 crore in June 2020 down 234.38% from Rs. 96.13 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 123.37 crore in June 2020 down 197.45% from Rs. 126.60 crore in June 2019.

Edelweiss shares closed at 84.25 on August 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.55% returns over the last 6 months and -29.02% over the last 12 months.

Edelweiss Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations63.6727.49146.40
Other Operating Income4.4213.2911.01
Total Income From Operations68.0940.78157.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost12.7234.8716.00
Depreciation0.380.740.86
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies46.190.84--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses132.5520.2119.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-123.75-15.88121.42
Other Income--8.774.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-123.75-7.11125.74
Interest3.656.009.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-127.40-13.11115.88
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-127.40-13.11115.88
Tax1.78-11.4019.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-129.18-1.7196.13
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-129.18-1.7196.13
Equity Share Capital93.4688.9593.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.45-0.021.08
Diluted EPS-1.45-0.021.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.45-0.021.08
Diluted EPS-1.45-0.021.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 31, 2020 10:11 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Edelweiss #Edelweiss Financial Services #Finance - General #Results

