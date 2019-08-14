Edelweiss Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 157.41 crore, up 64.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 157.41 crore in June 2019 up 64.76% from Rs. 95.54 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.13 crore in June 2019 up 193.26% from Rs. 32.78 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.60 crore in June 2019 up 197.53% from Rs. 42.55 crore in June 2018.

Edelweiss EPS has increased to Rs. 1.08 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.38 in June 2018.

Edelweiss shares closed at 142.45 on August 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.64% returns over the last 6 months and -52.76% over the last 12 months.