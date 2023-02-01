 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Edelweiss Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.27 crore, down 28.47% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Edelweiss Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 82.27 crore in December 2022 down 28.47% from Rs. 115.02 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.60 crore in December 2022 down 119.38% from Rs. 333.26 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.07 crore in December 2022 down 98.29% from Rs. 413.58 crore in December 2021. Edelweiss shares closed at 66.55 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.82% returns over the last 6 months and -4.59% over the last 12 months.
Edelweiss Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations82.2756.60115.02
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations82.2756.60115.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost15.4217.5546.91
Depreciation0.100.070.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-7.60160.41-3.92
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses67.3871.19-18.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.97-192.6289.96
Other Income--368.73323.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.97176.11413.49
Interest79.4866.4168.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-72.51109.70344.80
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-72.51109.70344.80
Tax-7.91-36.4911.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-64.60146.19333.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-64.60146.19333.26
Equity Share Capital89.8289.8294.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.721.633.73
Diluted EPS-0.721.633.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.721.633.73
Diluted EPS-0.721.633.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 1, 2023 04:33 pm