Edelweiss Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.27 crore, down 28.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Edelweiss Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 82.27 crore in December 2022 down 28.47% from Rs. 115.02 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.60 crore in December 2022 down 119.38% from Rs. 333.26 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.07 crore in December 2022 down 98.29% from Rs. 413.58 crore in December 2021.
|Edelweiss shares closed at 66.55 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.82% returns over the last 6 months and -4.59% over the last 12 months.
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|82.27
|56.60
|115.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|82.27
|56.60
|115.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.42
|17.55
|46.91
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.07
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-7.60
|160.41
|-3.92
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|67.38
|71.19
|-18.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.97
|-192.62
|89.96
|Other Income
|--
|368.73
|323.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.97
|176.11
|413.49
|Interest
|79.48
|66.41
|68.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-72.51
|109.70
|344.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-72.51
|109.70
|344.80
|Tax
|-7.91
|-36.49
|11.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-64.60
|146.19
|333.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-64.60
|146.19
|333.26
|Equity Share Capital
|89.82
|89.82
|94.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|1.63
|3.73
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|1.63
|3.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|1.63
|3.73
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|1.63
|3.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited