Edelweiss Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.27 crore, down 28.47% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 82.27 56.60 115.02 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 82.27 56.60 115.02 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 15.42 17.55 46.91 Depreciation 0.10 0.07 0.09 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -7.60 160.41 -3.92 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 67.38 71.19 -18.02 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.97 -192.62 89.96 Other Income -- 368.73 323.53 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.97 176.11 413.49 Interest 79.48 66.41 68.69 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -72.51 109.70 344.80 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -72.51 109.70 344.80 Tax -7.91 -36.49 11.54 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -64.60 146.19 333.26 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -64.60 146.19 333.26 Equity Share Capital 89.82 89.82 94.30 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.72 1.63 3.73 Diluted EPS -0.72 1.63 3.72 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.72 1.63 3.73 Diluted EPS -0.72 1.63 3.72 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited