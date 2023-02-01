English
    Edelweiss Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.27 crore, down 28.47% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Edelweiss Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 82.27 crore in December 2022 down 28.47% from Rs. 115.02 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.60 crore in December 2022 down 119.38% from Rs. 333.26 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.07 crore in December 2022 down 98.29% from Rs. 413.58 crore in December 2021.Edelweiss shares closed at 66.55 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.82% returns over the last 6 months and -4.59% over the last 12 months.
    Edelweiss Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations82.2756.60115.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations82.2756.60115.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.4217.5546.91
    Depreciation0.100.070.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-7.60160.41-3.92
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.3871.19-18.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.97-192.6289.96
    Other Income--368.73323.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.97176.11413.49
    Interest79.4866.4168.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-72.51109.70344.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-72.51109.70344.80
    Tax-7.91-36.4911.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-64.60146.19333.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-64.60146.19333.26
    Equity Share Capital89.8289.8294.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.721.633.73
    Diluted EPS-0.721.633.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.721.633.73
    Diluted EPS-0.721.633.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited