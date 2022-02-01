Edelweiss Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 115.02 crore, up 66.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.02 crore in December 2021 up 66.57% from Rs. 69.05 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 333.26 crore in December 2021 up 151581.82% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 413.58 crore in December 2021 up 964.56% from Rs. 38.85 crore in December 2020.

Edelweiss EPS has increased to Rs. 3.73 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2020.

Edelweiss shares closed at 69.75 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.49% returns over the last 6 months and 7.72% over the last 12 months.