Edelweiss Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 70.05 crore, down 32.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.05 crore in December 2018 down 32.92% from Rs. 104.42 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.53 crore in December 2018 down 10.1% from Rs. 25.06 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.69 crore in December 2018 down 58.13% from Rs. 54.19 crore in December 2017.

Edelweiss EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2017.

Edelweiss shares closed at 160.55 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -44.00% returns over the last 6 months and -45.59% over the last 12 months.