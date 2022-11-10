 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Edelweiss Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,090.56 crore, up 14.79% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Edelweiss Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,090.56 crore in September 2022 up 14.79% from Rs. 1,821.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.21 crore in September 2022 up 17.32% from Rs. 57.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 681.27 crore in September 2022 down 13.58% from Rs. 788.29 crore in September 2021.

Edelweiss EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in September 2021.

Edelweiss shares closed at 61.80 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.29% returns over the last 6 months and -25.77% over the last 12 months.

Edelweiss Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,090.56 1,189.61 1,815.29
Other Operating Income -- -- 5.85
Total Income From Operations 2,090.56 1,189.61 1,821.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 262.15 149.21 229.35
Depreciation 29.82 31.81 35.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 29.70 -13.12 -21.79
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,126.53 464.30 857.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 642.36 557.41 720.59
Other Income 9.09 104.05 32.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 651.45 661.46 752.76
Interest 645.92 626.39 748.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.53 35.07 4.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.53 35.07 4.36
Tax -33.89 20.19 -24.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.42 14.88 29.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.42 14.88 29.24
Minority Interest -9.30 -9.02 -7.93
Share Of P/L Of Associates 37.09 20.52 35.98
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 67.21 26.38 57.29
Equity Share Capital 89.82 94.31 89.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.75 0.29 0.65
Diluted EPS 0.75 0.29 0.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.75 0.29 0.65
Diluted EPS 0.75 0.29 0.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:10 pm
