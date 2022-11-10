English
    Edelweiss Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,090.56 crore, up 14.79% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Edelweiss Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,090.56 crore in September 2022 up 14.79% from Rs. 1,821.14 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.21 crore in September 2022 up 17.32% from Rs. 57.29 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 681.27 crore in September 2022 down 13.58% from Rs. 788.29 crore in September 2021.

    Edelweiss EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in September 2021.

    Edelweiss shares closed at 61.80 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.29% returns over the last 6 months and -25.77% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,090.561,189.611,815.29
    Other Operating Income----5.85
    Total Income From Operations2,090.561,189.611,821.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost262.15149.21229.35
    Depreciation29.8231.8135.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies29.70-13.12-21.79
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,126.53464.30857.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax642.36557.41720.59
    Other Income9.09104.0532.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax651.45661.46752.76
    Interest645.92626.39748.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.5335.074.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.5335.074.36
    Tax-33.8920.19-24.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.4214.8829.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.4214.8829.24
    Minority Interest-9.30-9.02-7.93
    Share Of P/L Of Associates37.0920.5235.98
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates67.2126.3857.29
    Equity Share Capital89.8294.3189.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.750.290.65
    Diluted EPS0.750.290.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.750.290.65
    Diluted EPS0.750.290.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
