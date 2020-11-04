Edelweiss Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,222.82 crore, down 6.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,222.82 crore in September 2020 down 6.98% from Rs. 2,389.55 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.50 crore in September 2020 down 194.78% from Rs. 51.17 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 974.88 crore in September 2020 down 28.26% from Rs. 1,358.86 crore in September 2019.

Edelweiss shares closed at 50.50 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 33.42% returns over the last 6 months and -46.50% over the last 12 months.