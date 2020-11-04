Edelweiss Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,222.82 crore, down 6.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Edelweiss Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,222.82 crore in September 2020 down 6.98% from Rs. 2,389.55 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.50 crore in September 2020 down 194.78% from Rs. 51.17 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 974.88 crore in September 2020 down 28.26% from Rs. 1,358.86 crore in September 2019.
Edelweiss shares closed at 50.50 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 33.42% returns over the last 6 months and -46.50% over the last 12 months.
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,203.83
|1,886.46
|2,363.13
|Other Operating Income
|18.99
|11.66
|26.42
|Total Income From Operations
|2,222.82
|1,898.12
|2,389.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|286.43
|308.41
|332.09
|Depreciation
|57.03
|57.04
|49.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|94.03
|128.05
|173.15
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|901.54
|666.82
|541.14
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|883.79
|737.80
|1,293.45
|Other Income
|34.06
|21.56
|15.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|917.85
|759.36
|1,309.14
|Interest
|949.07
|1,001.98
|1,201.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-31.22
|-242.62
|107.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-31.22
|-242.62
|107.67
|Tax
|24.90
|21.05
|39.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-56.12
|-263.67
|67.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-56.12
|-263.67
|67.97
|Minority Interest
|7.62
|18.59
|-16.80
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-48.50
|-245.08
|51.17
|Equity Share Capital
|89.00
|93.46
|93.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-2.75
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|-2.75
|0.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-2.75
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|-2.75
|0.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 11:22 am