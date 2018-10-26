Edelweiss Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,650.03 crore, Up 31.52% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,616.25 2,403.39 1,975.34 Other Operating Income 33.78 32.08 39.61 Total Income From Operations 2,650.03 2,435.47 2,014.95 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 390.87 386.51 320.32 Depreciation 31.32 26.88 26.53 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 613.45 535.25 429.01 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,614.39 1,486.83 1,239.09 Other Income 22.56 40.67 3.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,636.95 1,527.50 1,242.12 Interest 1,178.54 1,109.84 884.15 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 458.41 417.66 357.97 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 458.41 417.66 357.97 Tax 181.54 158.84 141.15 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 276.87 258.82 216.82 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 276.87 258.82 216.82 Minority Interest -4.11 1.08 -6.53 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.49 4.50 -1.09 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 272.27 264.40 209.20 Equity Share Capital 93.07 92.36 85.51 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.08 3.03 2.42 Diluted EPS 3.01 2.94 2.34 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.08 3.03 2.42 Diluted EPS 3.01 2.94 2.34 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited