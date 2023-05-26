English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Edelweiss Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,012.39 crore, up 59.12% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 08:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Edelweiss Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,012.39 crore in March 2023 up 59.12% from Rs. 1,893.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.31 crore in March 2023 up 251.73% from Rs. 42.45 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 817.99 crore in March 2023 down 0.79% from Rs. 824.49 crore in March 2022.

    Edelweiss EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2022.

    Edelweiss shares closed at 65.90 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.45% returns over the last 6 months and 27.59% over the last 12 months.

    Edelweiss Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,012.392,111.581,893.10
    Other Operating Income--6.26--
    Total Income From Operations3,012.392,117.841,893.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost381.78272.03214.17
    Depreciation50.2326.3026.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies257.5787.7322.96
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,569.691,008.73853.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax753.12723.05776.60
    Other Income14.6423.7721.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax767.76746.82798.25
    Interest656.11646.14729.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax111.65100.6868.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax111.65100.6868.91
    Tax-23.6216.4940.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities135.2784.1928.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period135.2784.1928.70
    Minority Interest-22.80-20.27-2.93
    Share Of P/L Of Associates36.8437.3416.68
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates149.31101.2642.45
    Equity Share Capital89.8289.8289.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.661.130.47
    Diluted EPS1.661.130.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.661.130.47
    Diluted EPS1.661.130.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Edelweiss #Edelweiss Financial Services #Finance - General #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 08:12 pm