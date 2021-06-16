Edelweiss Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,057.88 crore, up 58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,057.88 crore in March 2021 up 58% from Rs. 1,935.40 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 628.63 crore in March 2021 up 128% from Rs. 2,245.14 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,603.67 crore in March 2021 up 201.62% from Rs. 1,578.12 crore in March 2020.

Edelweiss EPS has increased to Rs. 7.06 in March 2021 from Rs. 25.24 in March 2020.

Edelweiss shares closed at 74.00 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -1.27% returns over the last 6 months and 70.31% over the last 12 months.