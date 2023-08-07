Edelweiss Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,978.64 crore, up 66.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,978.64 crore in June 2023 up 66.33% from Rs. 1,189.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.54 crore in June 2023 up 91.58% from Rs. 26.38 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 733.65 crore in June 2023 up 5.82% from Rs. 693.27 crore in June 2022.

Edelweiss EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2022.

Edelweiss shares closed at 45.05 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.10% returns over the last 6 months and -22.66% over the last 12 months.