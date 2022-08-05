 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Edelweiss Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,189.61 crore, down 27.16% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Edelweiss Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,189.61 crore in June 2022 down 27.16% from Rs. 1,633.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.38 crore in June 2022 up 45.83% from Rs. 18.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 693.27 crore in June 2022 down 12.34% from Rs. 790.82 crore in June 2021.

Edelweiss EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2021.

Edelweiss shares closed at 58.25 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.28% returns over the last 6 months and -40.98% over the last 12 months.

Edelweiss Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,189.61 1,893.10 1,625.53
Other Operating Income -- -- 7.68
Total Income From Operations 1,189.61 1,893.10 1,633.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 149.21 214.17 235.59
Depreciation 31.81 26.24 35.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -13.12 22.96 -2.95
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 464.30 853.13 625.79
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 557.41 776.60 739.18
Other Income 104.05 21.65 16.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 661.46 798.25 755.22
Interest 626.39 729.34 802.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.07 68.91 -47.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 35.07 68.91 -47.10
Tax 20.19 40.21 -51.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.88 28.70 4.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.88 28.70 4.10
Minority Interest -9.02 -2.93 -7.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates 20.52 16.68 21.19
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 26.38 42.45 18.09
Equity Share Capital 94.31 89.82 89.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.29 0.47 0.20
Diluted EPS 0.29 0.47 0.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.29 0.47 0.20
Diluted EPS 0.29 0.47 0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:10 pm
