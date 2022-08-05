Edelweiss Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,189.61 crore, down 27.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,189.61 crore in June 2022 down 27.16% from Rs. 1,633.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.38 crore in June 2022 up 45.83% from Rs. 18.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 693.27 crore in June 2022 down 12.34% from Rs. 790.82 crore in June 2021.

Edelweiss EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2021.

Edelweiss shares closed at 58.25 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.28% returns over the last 6 months and -40.98% over the last 12 months.