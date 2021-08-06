Edelweiss Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,633.21 crore, down 13.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,633.21 crore in June 2021 down 13.96% from Rs. 1,898.12 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.09 crore in June 2021 up 107.38% from Rs. 245.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 790.82 crore in June 2021 down 3.13% from Rs. 816.40 crore in June 2020.

Edelweiss EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.75 in June 2020.

Edelweiss shares closed at 93.80 on August 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.44% returns over the last 6 months and 17.10% over the last 12 months.