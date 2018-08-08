Edelweiss consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 2,435.47 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,403.39 2,557.71 1,846.77 Other Operating Income 32.08 51.02 41.10 Total Income From Operations 2,435.47 2,608.73 1,887.87 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 386.51 402.12 317.76 Depreciation 26.88 33.43 24.79 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 535.25 870.79 408.88 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,486.83 1,302.39 1,136.44 Other Income 40.67 12.54 10.17 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,527.50 1,314.93 1,146.61 Interest 1,109.84 951.21 810.85 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 417.66 363.72 335.76 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 417.66 363.72 335.76 Tax 158.84 144.49 135.12 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 258.82 219.23 200.64 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 258.82 219.23 200.64 Minority Interest 1.08 26.83 -3.88 Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.50 2.16 -0.44 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 264.40 248.22 196.32 Equity Share Capital 92.36 91.55 85.14 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.03 2.69 2.32 Diluted EPS 2.94 2.61 2.24 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.03 2.69 2.32 Diluted EPS 2.94 2.61 2.24 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited