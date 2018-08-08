Edelweiss consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 2,435.47 crore

Edelweiss Financial Services has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 2,435.47 crore and a net profit of Rs 264.40 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Edelweiss Financial Services has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 2,435.47 crore and a net profit of Rs 264.40 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 1,887.87 crore and net profit was Rs 196.32 crore. Edelweiss shares closed at 327.95 on August 07, 2018 (NSE) and has given 31.73% returns over the last 6 months and 43.08% over the last 12 months. Edelweiss Financial Services Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,403.39 2,557.71 1,846.77 Other Operating Income 32.08 51.02 41.10 Total Income From Operations 2,435.47 2,608.73 1,887.87 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 386.51 402.12 317.76 Depreciation 26.88 33.43 24.79 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 535.25 870.79 408.88 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,486.83 1,302.39 1,136.44 Other Income 40.67 12.54 10.17 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,527.50 1,314.93 1,146.61 Interest 1,109.84 951.21 810.85 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 417.66 363.72 335.76 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 417.66 363.72 335.76 Tax 158.84 144.49 135.12 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 258.82 219.23 200.64 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 258.82 219.23 200.64 Minority Interest 1.08 26.83 -3.88 Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.50 2.16 -0.44 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 264.40 248.22 196.32 Equity Share Capital 92.36 91.55 85.14 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.03 2.69 2.32 Diluted EPS 2.94 2.61 2.24 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.03 2.69 2.32 Diluted EPS 2.94 2.61 2.24 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 8, 2018 11:53 am