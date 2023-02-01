 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Edelweiss Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,117.84 crore, up 32.11% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Edelweiss Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 2,117.84 crore in December 2022 up 32.11% from Rs. 1,603.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.26 crore in December 2022 up 42.7% from Rs. 70.96 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 773.12 crore in December 2022 down 10.32% from Rs. 862.11 crore in December 2021.
Edelweiss EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.79 in December 2021. Edelweiss shares closed at 66.55 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.82% returns over the last 6 months and -4.59% over the last 12 months.
Edelweiss Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2,111.582,090.561,595.30
Other Operating Income6.26--7.80
Total Income From Operations2,117.842,090.561,603.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost272.03262.15385.16
Depreciation26.3029.8253.49
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies87.7329.7044.05
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,008.731,126.53595.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax723.05642.36524.43
Other Income23.779.09284.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax746.82651.45808.62
Interest646.14645.92704.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax100.685.53104.57
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax100.685.53104.57
Tax16.49-33.8951.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities84.1939.4253.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period84.1939.4253.39
Minority Interest-20.27-9.30-5.23
Share Of P/L Of Associates37.3437.0922.80
Net P/L After M.I & Associates101.2667.2170.96
Equity Share Capital89.8289.8294.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.130.750.79
Diluted EPS1.130.750.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.130.750.79
Diluted EPS1.130.750.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

