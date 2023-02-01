Edelweiss Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,117.84 crore, up 32.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Edelweiss Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 2,117.84 crore in December 2022 up 32.11% from Rs. 1,603.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.26 crore in December 2022 up 42.7% from Rs. 70.96 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 773.12 crore in December 2022 down 10.32% from Rs. 862.11 crore in December 2021.
Edelweiss EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.79 in December 2021.
|Edelweiss shares closed at 66.55 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.82% returns over the last 6 months and -4.59% over the last 12 months.
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,111.58
|2,090.56
|1,595.30
|Other Operating Income
|6.26
|--
|7.80
|Total Income From Operations
|2,117.84
|2,090.56
|1,603.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|272.03
|262.15
|385.16
|Depreciation
|26.30
|29.82
|53.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|87.73
|29.70
|44.05
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,008.73
|1,126.53
|595.97
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|723.05
|642.36
|524.43
|Other Income
|23.77
|9.09
|284.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|746.82
|651.45
|808.62
|Interest
|646.14
|645.92
|704.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|100.68
|5.53
|104.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|100.68
|5.53
|104.57
|Tax
|16.49
|-33.89
|51.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|84.19
|39.42
|53.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|84.19
|39.42
|53.39
|Minority Interest
|-20.27
|-9.30
|-5.23
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|37.34
|37.09
|22.80
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|101.26
|67.21
|70.96
|Equity Share Capital
|89.82
|89.82
|94.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.13
|0.75
|0.79
|Diluted EPS
|1.13
|0.75
|0.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.13
|0.75
|0.79
|Diluted EPS
|1.13
|0.75
|0.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited