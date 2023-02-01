Edelweiss Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,117.84 crore, up 32.11% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,111.58 2,090.56 1,595.30 Other Operating Income 6.26 -- 7.80 Total Income From Operations 2,117.84 2,090.56 1,603.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 272.03 262.15 385.16 Depreciation 26.30 29.82 53.49 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 87.73 29.70 44.05 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,008.73 1,126.53 595.97 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 723.05 642.36 524.43 Other Income 23.77 9.09 284.19 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 746.82 651.45 808.62 Interest 646.14 645.92 704.05 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 100.68 5.53 104.57 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 100.68 5.53 104.57 Tax 16.49 -33.89 51.18 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 84.19 39.42 53.39 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 84.19 39.42 53.39 Minority Interest -20.27 -9.30 -5.23 Share Of P/L Of Associates 37.34 37.09 22.80 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 101.26 67.21 70.96 Equity Share Capital 89.82 89.82 94.30 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.13 0.75 0.79 Diluted EPS 1.13 0.75 0.79 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.13 0.75 0.79 Diluted EPS 1.13 0.75 0.79 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited