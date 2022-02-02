Edelweiss Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,603.10 crore, down 26.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Edelweiss Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,603.10 crore in December 2021 down 26.41% from Rs. 2,178.54 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.96 crore in December 2021 up 201.78% from a loss of Rs. 69.72 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 862.11 crore in December 2021 up 2% from Rs. 845.21 crore in December 2020.

Edelweiss EPS has increased to Rs. 0.79 in December 2021 from Rs. -0.78 in December 2020.

Edelweiss shares closed at 69.75 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.49% returns over the last 6 months and 7.72% over the last 12 months.