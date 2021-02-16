Edelweiss Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,178.54 crore, down 17.47% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2021 / 03:14 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Edelweiss Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,178.54 crore in December 2020 down 17.47% from Rs. 2,639.65 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.72 crore in December 2020 down 517.24% from Rs. 16.71 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 845.21 crore in December 2020 down 37.26% from Rs. 1,347.21 crore in December 2019.
Edelweiss shares closed at 67.90 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -9.65% returns over the last 6 months and -20.26% over the last 12 months.
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,166.49
|2,203.83
|2,625.39
|Other Operating Income
|12.05
|18.99
|14.26
|Total Income From Operations
|2,178.54
|2,222.82
|2,639.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|324.23
|286.43
|332.16
|Depreciation
|55.39
|57.03
|49.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|105.96
|94.03
|220.48
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|915.94
|901.54
|749.71
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|777.02
|883.79
|1,287.82
|Other Income
|12.80
|34.06
|9.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|789.82
|917.85
|1,297.73
|Interest
|924.99
|949.07
|1,246.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-135.17
|-31.22
|51.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-135.17
|-31.22
|51.50
|Tax
|-72.17
|24.90
|16.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-63.00
|-56.12
|35.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-63.00
|-56.12
|35.32
|Minority Interest
|-6.72
|7.62
|-18.61
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-69.72
|-48.50
|16.71
|Equity Share Capital
|89.00
|89.00
|93.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|-0.55
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|-0.55
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|-0.55
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|-0.55
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
