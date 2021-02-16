Edelweiss Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,178.54 crore, down 17.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,178.54 crore in December 2020 down 17.47% from Rs. 2,639.65 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.72 crore in December 2020 down 517.24% from Rs. 16.71 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 845.21 crore in December 2020 down 37.26% from Rs. 1,347.21 crore in December 2019.

Edelweiss shares closed at 67.90 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -9.65% returns over the last 6 months and -20.26% over the last 12 months.