ECS Biztech Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 13.54% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ECS Biztech are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in September 2018 down 13.54% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2018 down 242.16% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2018 up 91.74% from Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2017.
ECS Biztech shares closed at 5.10 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given 29.44% returns over the last 6 months and -57.68% over the last 12 months.
|
|ECS Biztech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.20
|0.23
|0.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.20
|0.23
|0.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.03
|0.03
|0.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.01
|0.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.12
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.24
|0.25
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.13
|0.17
|0.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.35
|-0.36
|-1.54
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|-0.34
|-1.48
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.35
|-0.35
|-1.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.35
|-0.35
|-1.49
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.35
|-0.35
|-1.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|1.39
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.35
|-0.35
|-0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|20.56
|20.56
|20.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-0.17
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.17
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-0.17
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.17
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited