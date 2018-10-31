ECS Biztech Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 13.54% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in September 2018 down 13.54% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2018 down 242.16% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2018 up 91.74% from Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2017.

ECS Biztech shares closed at 5.10 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given 29.44% returns over the last 6 months and -57.68% over the last 12 months.