ECS Biztech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 49.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in March 2023 down 49.83% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 73.32% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 92.68% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.

ECS Biztech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2022.

ECS Biztech shares closed at 13.82 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 97.43% returns over the last 6 months and 245.50% over the last 12 months.