ECS Biztech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 24.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ECS Biztech are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in March 2019 up 24.23% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2019 down 3541.62% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2019 down 267.92% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2018.
ECS Biztech shares closed at 2.57 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -40.92% returns over the last 6 months and -20.19% over the last 12 months.
|
|ECS Biztech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.24
|0.19
|0.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.24
|0.19
|0.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.07
|0.01
|0.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.66
|1.62
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.20
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.16
|1.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.50
|8.87
|0.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.26
|-10.68
|-1.20
|Other Income
|0.39
|0.00
|1.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.87
|-10.68
|-0.03
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.88
|-10.69
|-0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.88
|-10.69
|-0.05
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.88
|-10.69
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.19
|2.08
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.69
|-8.60
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|20.56
|20.56
|20.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.73
|-4.19
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-4.73
|-4.19
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.73
|-4.19
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-4.73
|-4.19
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited