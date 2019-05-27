ECS Biztech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 24.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in March 2019 up 24.23% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2019 down 3541.62% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2019 down 267.92% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2018.

ECS Biztech shares closed at 2.57 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -40.92% returns over the last 6 months and -20.19% over the last 12 months.