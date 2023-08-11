ECS Biztech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, up 35.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in June 2023 up 35.63% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 53.4% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

ECS Biztech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

ECS Biztech shares closed at 6.69 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.97% returns over the last 6 months