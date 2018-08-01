ECS Biztech standalone Jun-2018 total income from operations at Rs 0.23 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.23 0.19 0.23 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.23 0.19 0.23 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.03 0.03 0.62 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 -0.02 1.47 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.12 0.13 0.13 Depreciation 0.25 1.09 0.27 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.17 0.16 0.15 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.36 -1.20 -2.41 Other Income 0.02 1.17 0.08 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.34 -0.03 -2.32 Interest 0.01 0.01 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.35 -0.05 -2.33 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.35 -0.05 -2.33 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.35 -0.05 -2.33 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.35 -0.05 -2.33 Equity Share Capital 20.56 20.56 20.56 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.17 -0.02 -1.13 Diluted EPS -0.17 -0.02 -1.13 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.17 -0.02 -1.13 Diluted EPS -0.17 -0.02 -1.13 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited