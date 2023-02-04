 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ECS Biztech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 42.94% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ECS Biztech are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 42.94% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 1111.76% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

ECS Biztech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.26 0.33 0.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.26 0.33 0.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.03 0.06 0.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.17 0.06 -0.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.18 0.04 0.26
Depreciation 0.06 0.04 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.20 0.14 0.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.02 0.00
Other Income 0.06 0.05 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 0.03 0.00
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.02 0.03 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.02 0.03 0.00
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.02 0.03 0.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.02 0.03 0.00
Equity Share Capital 20.56 20.56 20.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.01 --
Diluted EPS 0.01 0.01 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.01 --
Diluted EPS 0.01 0.01 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited