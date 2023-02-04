ECS Biztech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 42.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 42.94% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 1111.76% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.