    ECS Biztech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 42.94% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ECS Biztech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 42.94% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 1111.76% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    ECS Biztech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.260.330.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.260.330.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.030.060.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.170.06-0.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.040.26
    Depreciation0.060.040.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.200.140.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.020.00
    Other Income0.060.05--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.030.00
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.020.030.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.020.030.00
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.020.030.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.020.030.00
    Equity Share Capital20.5620.5620.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.01--
    Diluted EPS0.010.01--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.01--
    Diluted EPS0.010.01--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
