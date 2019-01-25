ECS Biztech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, up 2.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ECS Biztech are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in December 2018 up 2.76% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.60 crore in December 2018 down 3333.59% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.52 crore in December 2018 down 13050% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.
ECS Biztech shares closed at 5.25 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given 56.25% returns over the last 6 months and -45.54% over the last 12 months.
|
|ECS Biztech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.19
|0.20
|0.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.19
|0.20
|0.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|0.03
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.62
|--
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|0.15
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.24
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.87
|0.13
|0.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.68
|-0.35
|-0.40
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.68
|-0.34
|-0.35
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.69
|-0.35
|-0.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.69
|-0.35
|-0.36
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.69
|-0.35
|-0.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|2.08
|--
|0.11
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.60
|-0.35
|-0.25
|Equity Share Capital
|20.56
|20.56
|20.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.19
|--
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-4.19
|--
|-0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.19
|--
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-4.19
|--
|-0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited