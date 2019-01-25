ECS Biztech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, up 2.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in December 2018 up 2.76% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.60 crore in December 2018 down 3333.59% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.52 crore in December 2018 down 13050% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.

ECS Biztech shares closed at 5.25 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given 56.25% returns over the last 6 months and -45.54% over the last 12 months.