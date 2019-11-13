Ecoplast Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 23.49 crore, down 3.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.49 crore in September 2019 down 3.85% from Rs. 24.43 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2019 up 259.11% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.24 crore in September 2019 up 62.32% from Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2018.

Ecoplast EPS has increased to Rs. 3.51 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.98 in September 2018.

Ecoplast shares closed at 101.00 on November 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -2.79% returns over the last 6 months and 3.38% over the last 12 months.