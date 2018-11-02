Ecoplast Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 24.43 crore, up 4.27% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 24.43 crore in September 2018 up 4.27% from Rs. 23.43 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2018 down 45.53% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2018 down 25% from Rs. 1.84 crore in September 2017.

Ecoplast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.45 in September 2017.

Ecoplast shares closed at 120.10 on October 31, 2018 (BSE)