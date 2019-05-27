Ecoplast Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 23.11 crore, up 13.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.11 crore in March 2019 up 13.5% from Rs. 20.37 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2019 up 707.44% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2019 up 140.52% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2018.

Ecoplast EPS has increased to Rs. 5.35 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.66 in March 2018.

Ecoplast shares closed at 112.80 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 9.51% returns over the last 6 months and -24.30% over the last 12 months.