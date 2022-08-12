Ecoplast Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.92 crore, up 30.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.92 crore in June 2022 up 30.11% from Rs. 19.92 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022 up 75.49% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022 up 272.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021.

Ecoplast shares closed at 85.00 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.17% returns over the last 6 months and -13.35% over the last 12 months.