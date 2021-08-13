Ecoplast Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.92 crore, up 149.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.92 crore in June 2021 up 149.65% from Rs. 7.98 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2021 down 34.31% from Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021 down 566.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

Ecoplast shares closed at 98.10 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)