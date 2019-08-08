Ecoplast Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 23.92 crore, down 0.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.92 crore in June 2019 down 0.55% from Rs. 24.05 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2019 up 60.57% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2019 up 28.47% from Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2018.

Ecoplast EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.73 in June 2018.

Ecoplast shares closed at 112.30 on August 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given 10.04% returns over the last 6 months and -6.34% over the last 12 months.