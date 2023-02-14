Ecoplast Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.29 crore, down 2.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.29 crore in December 2022 down 2.6% from Rs. 23.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2022 up 70.75% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2022 up 67.54% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.