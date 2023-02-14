English
    Ecoplast Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.29 crore, down 2.6% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ecoplast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.29 crore in December 2022 down 2.6% from Rs. 23.91 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2022 up 70.75% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2022 up 67.54% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.

    Ecoplast EPS has increased to Rs. 3.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.76 in December 2021.

    Ecoplast shares closed at 69.90 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.57% returns over the last 6 months and -12.13% over the last 12 months.

    Ecoplast
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.2919.9623.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.2919.9623.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.1614.6418.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.65-0.16-0.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.502.282.28
    Depreciation0.560.640.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.552.843.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.17-0.280.26
    Other Income0.181.040.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.350.760.51
    Interest0.230.190.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.120.570.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.120.570.29
    Tax0.210.03-0.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.900.540.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.900.540.53
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.011.811.76
    Diluted EPS3.011.811.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.011.811.76
    Diluted EPS3.011.811.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:33 am