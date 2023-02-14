Ecoplast Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.29 crore, down 2.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.29 crore in December 2022 down 2.6% from Rs. 23.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2022 up 70.75% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2022 up 67.54% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.

Ecoplast EPS has increased to Rs. 3.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.76 in December 2021.

Ecoplast shares closed at 69.90 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.57% returns over the last 6 months and -12.13% over the last 12 months.