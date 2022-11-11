English
    Ecoplast Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.96 crore, down 17.35% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ecoplast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.96 crore in September 2022 down 17.35% from Rs. 24.15 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2022 up 140.9% from Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in September 2022 up 385.71% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2021.

    Ecoplast EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.42 in September 2021.

    Ecoplast shares closed at 77.50 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.33% returns over the last 6 months and 1.04% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.9626.1324.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.9626.1324.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.6417.9517.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.161.781.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.292.512.32
    Depreciation0.640.700.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.853.433.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.31-0.22-1.35
    Other Income1.070.210.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.76-0.01-1.17
    Interest0.190.370.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.57-0.38-1.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.57-0.38-1.41
    Tax0.03-0.07-0.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.54-0.31-1.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.54-0.31-1.33
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.54-0.31-1.33
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.81-1.02-4.42
    Diluted EPS1.81-1.02-4.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.81-1.02-4.42
    Diluted EPS1.81-1.02-4.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Ecoplast #packaging #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:51 am