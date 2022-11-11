Ecoplast Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.96 crore, down 17.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.96 crore in September 2022 down 17.35% from Rs. 24.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2022 up 140.9% from Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in September 2022 up 385.71% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2021.

Ecoplast EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.42 in September 2021.

Ecoplast shares closed at 77.50 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.33% returns over the last 6 months and 1.04% over the last 12 months.