Ecoplast Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.15 crore, up 20.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.15 crore in September 2021 up 20.12% from Rs. 20.10 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2021 down 371.77% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2021 down 133.11% from Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2020.

Ecoplast shares closed at 75.95 on November 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given -29.15% returns over the last 6 months and -2.94% over the last 12 months.