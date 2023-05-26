English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ecoplast Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.85 crore, up 2.95% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 05:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ecoplast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.85 crore in March 2023 up 2.95% from Rs. 26.08 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2023 up 1018.2% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.56 crore in March 2023 up 517.78% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022.

    Ecoplast EPS has increased to Rs. 11.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.99 in March 2022.

    Ecoplast shares closed at 89.57 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.57% returns over the last 6 months and 7.14% over the last 12 months.

    Ecoplast
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.8523.2926.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.8523.2926.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.5717.1620.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.38-1.65-1.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.022.512.56
    Depreciation0.560.560.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.733.573.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.581.14-0.08
    Other Income2.420.210.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.001.350.18
    Interest0.110.230.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.891.12-0.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.891.12-0.09
    Tax1.580.21-0.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.310.900.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.310.900.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.310.900.30
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.023.010.99
    Diluted EPS11.023.010.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.023.010.99
    Diluted EPS11.023.010.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Ecoplast #packaging #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 04:55 pm