Ecoplast Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.08 crore, down 1.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.08 crore in March 2022 down 1.83% from Rs. 26.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 up 49.29% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022 down 32.33% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2021.

Ecoplast EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.66 in March 2021.

Ecoplast shares closed at 83.65 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)