Ecoplast Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.49 crore, up 1.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.49 crore in March 2020 up 1.31% from Rs. 24.17 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2020 up 30.1% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.14 crore in March 2020 up 20.31% from Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2019.

Ecoplast EPS has increased to Rs. 5.72 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.40 in March 2019.

Ecoplast shares closed at 80.50 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -11.20% returns over the last 6 months and -30.81% over the last 12 months.