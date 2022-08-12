Ecoplast Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.13 crore, up 30.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ecoplast are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.13 crore in June 2022 up 30.42% from Rs. 20.04 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022 up 75.49% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022 up 272.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021.
Ecoplast shares closed at 85.00 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.17% returns over the last 6 months and -13.35% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ecoplast
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.13
|26.08
|20.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.13
|26.08
|20.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.95
|20.32
|15.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.78
|-1.42
|-0.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.51
|2.56
|2.38
|Depreciation
|0.70
|0.72
|0.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.43
|3.98
|3.01
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-0.08
|-1.15
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.26
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|0.18
|-1.03
|Interest
|0.37
|0.28
|0.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.38
|-0.09
|-1.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.38
|-0.09
|-1.36
|Tax
|-0.07
|-0.39
|-0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.31
|0.30
|-1.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.31
|0.30
|-1.25
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.31
|0.30
|-1.25
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.02
|0.99
|-4.16
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|0.99
|-4.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.02
|0.99
|-4.16
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|0.99
|-4.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited