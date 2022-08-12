 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ecoplast Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.13 crore, up 30.42% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ecoplast are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.13 crore in June 2022 up 30.42% from Rs. 20.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022 up 75.49% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022 up 272.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021.

Ecoplast shares closed at 85.00 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.17% returns over the last 6 months and -13.35% over the last 12 months.

Ecoplast
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 26.13 26.08 20.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 26.13 26.08 20.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 17.95 20.32 15.83
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.78 -1.42 -0.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.51 2.56 2.38
Depreciation 0.70 0.72 0.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.43 3.98 3.01
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.22 -0.08 -1.15
Other Income 0.21 0.26 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 0.18 -1.03
Interest 0.37 0.28 0.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.38 -0.09 -1.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.38 -0.09 -1.36
Tax -0.07 -0.39 -0.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.31 0.30 -1.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.31 0.30 -1.25
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.31 0.30 -1.25
Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.02 0.99 -4.16
Diluted EPS -1.02 0.99 -4.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.02 0.99 -4.16
Diluted EPS -1.02 0.99 -4.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:55 am
