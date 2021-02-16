Ecoplast Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21.02 crore, down 14.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.02 crore in December 2020 down 14.87% from Rs. 24.69 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020 up 258.5% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2020 up 32.08% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2019.

Ecoplast EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.95 in December 2019.

Ecoplast shares closed at 79.00 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -13.99% returns over the last 6 months and -13.38% over the last 12 months.