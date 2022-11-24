Econo Trade Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.28 crore, up 214.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.28 crore in September 2022 up 214.92% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2022 up 1460.92% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2022 up 381.48% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

Econo Trade EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.

Econo Trade shares closed at 10.00 on November 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 44.30% returns over the last 6 months and 16.01% over the last 12 months.