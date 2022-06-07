Econo Trade Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, up 345.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in March 2022 up 345.03% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 134.54% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022 up 203.7% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021.

Econo Trade EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2021.

Econo Trade shares closed at 6.37 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.91% returns over the last 6 months and 66.75% over the last 12 months.